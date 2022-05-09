CM GB meets AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political situation in the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political situation in the country.

They also discussed the prospects of development in different sectors and potential of tourism both in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.