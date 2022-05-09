UrduPoint.com

CM GB Meets AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 10:37 PM

CM GB meets AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political situation in the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political situation in the country.

They also discussed the prospects of development in different sectors and potential of tourism both in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May

Recent Stories

UN, Red Cross May Conduct More Evacuation Operatio ..

UN, Red Cross May Conduct More Evacuation Operations in Mariupol - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 US Transfers 85 Out of 90 Howitzers to Ukraine - D ..

US Transfers 85 Out of 90 Howitzers to Ukraine - Defense Official

2 minutes ago
 Global stocks and oil slump on China lockdowns, in ..

Global stocks and oil slump on China lockdowns, interest rates

2 minutes ago
 Six including street criminals, motorcycle lifters ..

Six including street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

2 minutes ago
 US Has No Indication Another Russian Battleship At ..

US Has No Indication Another Russian Battleship Attacked by Ukraine - Defense Of ..

15 minutes ago
 Khalid Mahmood takes charge as IG Motorway Police

Khalid Mahmood takes charge as IG Motorway Police

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.