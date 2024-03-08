CM GB Pledges For Women's Rights On Int'l Women's Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Haji Gulbar Khan on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to address challenges and empowering women across the region on International Women's Day.
Drawing attention to issues affecting women globally, he underscored the importance of this day in highlighting the rights and challenges faced by women.
Talking to media persons here, he emphasized the need to resolve issues such as violence and abuse.
Recognizing the significant role of women in society and their esteemed position in islam, he assured that the protection of women's rights in every sector would be made possible.
Highlighting ongoing projects and initiatives, he said that a comprehensive approach would be adopted to enhance opportunities and dignity for women in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The CM GB vowed to prioritize women's empowerment with immediate implementation of the policy to achieve the progress in this part of the region.
He also stressed the need for including women in the provincial cabinet for gender equality and good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan.
