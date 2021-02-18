UrduPoint.com
CM GB Pledges To Set Up School For Mountaineers In Name Of Sadpara

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:28 PM

CM GB pledges to set up school for mountaineers in name of Sadpara

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that a school for training of the mountaineers would be established in the village of Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition mission to K-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that a school for training of the mountaineers would be established in the village of Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition mission to K-2.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said all necessary support would be provided to the family of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who found missing during an expedition of K-2.

Ali Sadpara who earned name for Pakistan, and we were shocked and grieved over the lose of this great mountaineer. Sadpara had got success in climbing eight highest mountains of the world, the CM stated. Meanwhile, a social activist and singer Abrar ul Haq, said dream of Ali Sadpara for construction of a school for mountaineers would be fulfilled soon.

