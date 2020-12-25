CM GB seeks briefing on Social Health Units

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Friday sought a briefing from the officials of Social Health Unit, Health Department, Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Friday sought a briefing from the officials of Social Health Unit, Health Department, Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the Health Department must submitted its recommendations within 30 days to introduce e-health system in all government hospitals.

He said that arrangement of accommodation for health staff was very important, adding that submit recommendations within 15 days for the accommodation of doctors in all the districts.

Chief Minister said that Deputy Commissioners should complete the process of verification of the financial status of the applicants within 4 days to expedite the processing of applications for government assistance for treatment.

The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan while instructing the Health Secretary said that the Health Department should formulate a comprehensive communication strategy for its Social Health Protection Unit and the health of government employees as per the rules and regulations of the Services Department.

He instructed to accelerate the implementation of insurance scheme.