CM GB Stresses Importance Of Local Government Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has emphasized the significance of local government elections in resolving public issues and ensuring the transfer of powers to lower levels.
Addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day training workshop for officers regarding local government elections, the CM said that these elections are crucial for bringing new leadership to the forefront and empowering people at the grassroots level.
The CM expressed his commitment to holding local government elections, which have been delayed in Gilgit-Baltistan since 2004.
He praised the Chief Election Commissioner and Local Government Secretary for their efforts in completing the first phase of delimitation and assured the public that the current provincial government is dedicated to ensuring the holding of local government elections.
" Commitment of our government to local government elections is a significant step towards promoting decentralization, empowerment, and democratic governance in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-F Multan leader welcomes SCO participants2 minutes ago
-
Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
ECP grants PTI candidate time until Oct 17 to submit replies2 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in Katcha firing12 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 15 outlaws; recovered 2 kg hashish, weopon12 minutes ago
-
PU to organize Int’l conference on Oct 1012 minutes ago
-
8 arrested with 10.5 kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Police Act 201721 minutes ago
-
Gang of poachers busted, exotic birds recovered22 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Oct 2822 minutes ago
-
AUST introduces self-financing requirements for students: Dr. Mujaddad22 minutes ago
-
11 girl students injured in Hangu school stampede22 minutes ago