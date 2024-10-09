Open Menu

CM GB Stresses Importance Of Local Government Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CM GB stresses importance of local government elections

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has emphasized the significance of local government elections in resolving public issues and ensuring the transfer of powers to lower levels.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day training workshop for officers regarding local government elections, the CM said that these elections are crucial for bringing new leadership to the forefront and empowering people at the grassroots level.

The CM expressed his commitment to holding local government elections, which have been delayed in Gilgit-Baltistan since 2004.

He praised the Chief Election Commissioner and Local Government Secretary for their efforts in completing the first phase of delimitation and assured the public that the current provincial government is dedicated to ensuring the holding of local government elections.

" Commitment of our government to local government elections is a significant step towards promoting decentralization, empowerment, and democratic governance in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

