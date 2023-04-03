CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

Acknowledging the substantial role played by private sector investment in advancing economic and social development, the Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has taken decisive steps to promote investment and enhance business ease in Gilgit-Baltistan through the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Acknowledging the substantial role played by private sector investment in advancing economic and social development, the Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has taken decisive steps to promote investment and enhance business ease in Gilgit-Baltistan through the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative.

To this end, a committee led by the Chief Secretary has developed a purposeful and robust website, www.investgilgitbaltistan.com, aimed at encouraging investors, said a press release.

Within a brief period, the committee was able to identify six sectors with significant investment and growth potential. These sectors are agriculture, tourism, information technology, livestock & fisheries, and minerals.

After thorough consultations, the committee has streamlined cumbersome procedures by simplifying the steps, shortened timelines and offering a digital roadmap to prospective investors. Prospective investors can now easily submit their applications online, and the implementation procedures will be overseen directly by the Chief Secretary's office.

Additionally, the initiative has implemented a mechanism for addressing any delays or complaints that investors may encounter.

As part of the initiative, captivating digital data and documentaries have been linked to showcase the stunning natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, giving potential investors a sense of the region's aesthetic charm.

It is believed that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for private sector economic growth in the region, resulting in job creation, enhanced productivity, and the stimulation of innovation in the area. Consequently, the per capita income of the region is projected to rise. The private sector-led growth, achieved through investments in new businesses, infrastructure, productive sectors and technology, is expected to contribute to the overall development of the economy.

The launch of this purposeful website will take place in a high-end digital remote setting, with the attendance of Pakistan's foreign missions and embassies.