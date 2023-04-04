UrduPoint.com

CM GB Takes Decisive Steps To Promote Investment, Enhance Business Ease In GB

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Acknowledging the substantial role played by private sector investment in advancing economic and social development, the Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has taken decisive steps to promote investment and enhance business ease in Gilgit-Baltistan through the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative.

To this end, a committee led by the Chief Secretary has developed a purposeful and robust website, www.investgilgitbaltistan.com, aimed at encouraging investors, said a press release.

Within a brief period, the committee was able to identify six sectors with significant investment and growth potential. These sectors are agriculture, tourism, information technology, livestock & fisheries, and minerals.

After thorough consultations, the committee has streamlined cumbersome procedures by simplifying the steps, shortened timelines and offering a digital roadmap to prospective investors. Prospective investors can now easily submit their applications online, and the implementation procedures will be overseen directly by the Chief Secretary's office.

Additionally, the initiative has implemented a mechanism for addressing any delays or complaints that investors may encounter.

As part of the initiative, captivating digital data and documentaries have been linked to showcase the stunning natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, giving potential investors a sense of the region's aesthetic charm.

It is believed that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for private sector economic growth in the region, resulting in job creation, enhanced productivity, and the stimulation of innovation in the area. Consequently, the per capita income of the region is projected to rise. The private sector-led growth, achieved through investments in new businesses, infrastructure, productive sectors and technology, is expected to contribute to the overall development of the economy.

The launch of this purposeful website will take place in a high-end digital remote setting, with the attendance of Pakistan's foreign missions and embassies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Technology Business Agriculture Job May

Recent Stories

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen ..

Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen After Berlin's Similar Move - ..

12 minutes ago
 CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, ..

CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

18 minutes ago
 India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercis ..

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

18 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Pen ..

Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Penalty - Deputy Minister

26 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Ball ..

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Balloon Intercepted Sensitive Comm ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.