CM GB Takes Notice Of An Alleged Rape, Murder Of A Minor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

CM GB takes notice of an alleged rape, murder of a minor

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has taken notice of an alleged rape and murder of a 12-years old girl of Kochdeh, Ishkoman, district Ghezer

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has taken notice of an alleged rape and murder of a 12-years old girl of Kochdeh, Ishkoman, district Ghezer.

Initial investigation by Police has revealed that an incident that was dubbed as suicide was, in fact, a crime of rape and murder.

The chief minister has expressed disappointment over the incident and directed the authorities to use all available resources to conduct a transparent investigation and arrest the suspects as early as possible.

