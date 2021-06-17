CM GB Takes Notice Of An Alleged Rape, Murder Of A Minor
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:00 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has taken notice of an alleged rape and murder of a 12-years old girl of Kochdeh, Ishkoman, district Ghezer.
Initial investigation by Police has revealed that an incident that was dubbed as suicide was, in fact, a crime of rape and murder.
The chief minister has expressed disappointment over the incident and directed the authorities to use all available resources to conduct a transparent investigation and arrest the suspects as early as possible.