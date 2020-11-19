UrduPoint.com
CM GB Takes Notice Of Khiner Bridge Incident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

CM GB takes notice of khiner bridge incident

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal Khan has taken notice of the Khiner bridge incident.

In a statement, he said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

CM has directed IGP Gilgit-Baltistan to use all possible means to take the culprits to task.

Bridge connecting khiner valley of Chilas with KKH burnt down by unknown miscreants last night.

Thousands of people of Khiner vally depend on the bridge to commute towards Chilas and other parts of the region.

