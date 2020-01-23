CM GB taking measures for development of women: President PML-N Women Wing Astore Munira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :President PML-N Women Wing Astore Munira on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan was taking much interest in development of women in education health and social.

While talking to APP, she said that thousands of poor women in the region were now getting benefits through Benazir Income Support programme in the region.

We will start different projects for the women of Astore in Education health and technical programmes. I will also discuss with Chief Minister regarding development of women, she added.