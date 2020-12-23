CM GB to introduce special reforms for different projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has said that special reforms would be introduced to improve the annual development plan of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure timely completion of projects.

He said that decisions would be made in the interest of the region and the people as well, adding that many projects had been delayed due to lack of planning.

He said that we would introduce a system under which development projects would not be delayed and completed within the stipulated time.

"The quality and speed of development projects will be ensured and the pace of construction and development would be further improved, he said.

Chief Minister added that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would see real change as the development budget would be increased.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has directed the Provincial Secretary works to make the survey mandatory before approving the project and Introduce 'E' tendering system to make the tender process transparent.

He said that the plan of the Civil Secretariat was of utmost importance and the project should be completed by June for which necessary resources would be provided.

He said that an 'E' governance system would be introduced in the province and eliminate political interference in institutions.

He further directed to ensure strict implementation of PAPRA rules in all projects and Introduce modern monitoring system to ensure quality and speed of projects.