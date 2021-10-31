CM GB urges nation to value freedom, promote unity, tolerance

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday in his special message on the occasion of Independence day has said that on November 1, 1947 our forefathers liberated this region from the clutches of Dogra Raj without seeking any outside help.

The Chief Minister Further stated that as a nation we should not forget our martyrs who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate the region from a reign of oppression and cruelty. The unity and tolerance are inevitable for swift development and prosperity of the area.

Chief Minister GB said that we salute our martyrs and brave sons of the soil who fought for their beloved motherland and finally achieved the goal of independence with their utmost unity and struggle.