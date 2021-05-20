UrduPoint.com
CM GB Urges Religious Scholars To Help Improving Law & Order

CM GB urges religious scholars to help improving law & order

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that sectarian hatred and related violent incidents have caused irreparable loss to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He expressed these views during an important meeting with a delegation of Deeni Mushawarti Council to discuss the current situation.

The delegation included Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Gilgit-Baltistan Maulana Ataullah Shehab, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Abdul Sami, Khatib Moti Masjid Gilgit Maulana Khalil Qasmi and other scholars.

He urged scholars of both sects to play their role for improving the prevailing law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister said that the people of both sects have rejected the ongoing sectarian tensions.

He said the government will take all possible steps to improve law and order situation and will protect life and property of the people.

The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing law and order situation.

They urged the government to ensure implementation of the laws without any discrimination to establish law and order in the region.

They also assured their support in maintaining law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan.

