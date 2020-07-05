UrduPoint.com
CM GB Visits Govt City Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

CM GB visits Govt City Hospital

ASTORE APP (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :In recognition of 100 days fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-Ur-Rehman accompanied by Chief Secretary GB and Secretary Health GB on Sunday visited Government City Hospital Gilgit.

On this occasion, they appreciated the selfless efforts of the doctors, paramedics and allied health staff as well as concerned all other staff working tirelessly.

