CM GB visits Govt City Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE APP (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :In recognition of 100 days fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-Ur-Rehman accompanied by Chief Secretary GB and Secretary Health GB on Sunday visited Government City Hospital Gilgit.

On this occasion, they appreciated the selfless efforts of the doctors, paramedics and allied health staff as well as concerned all other staff working tirelessly.