CM GB visits NATCO office

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Friday said that NATCO is an important asset of Gilgit-Baltistan.

High-ups of NATCO briefed him during a visit to the office of Norther Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO), regarding its performance and wheat delivery.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary food and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister GB said that provincial government was taking all possible steps to make the department profitable and stand on its own feet.

He said that modern buses were being provided to further improve the performance of NATCO. Chief Minister GB added that apart from that the responsibility of wheat delivery for Gilgit-Baltistan has also been handed over to NATCO.