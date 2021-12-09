CM GB working on Land, Aerial, Digital Connectivity Vision for Gilgit-Baltistan: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid has a grand Land, Aerial and Digital Connectivity Vision for Gilgit-Baltistan "CM's envisions a new era of Land, Aerial & Digital Connectivity of GB with the mainland country and the world", disclosed by spokesperson of the CM Ali Taj.

For improving the Aerial Connectivity, chief minister made special efforts at the Federal level to get the status of Skardu Airport upgraded as an International one.

He also took special interest to finalize the feasibility of a new airport in Gilgit.

He said under the historic 370-Billion GB Integrated Development Plan, chief minister had envisioned a 5-Route Land Connectivity plan for GB.

The GB's major land connectivity projects with the mainland country were Gilgit-Shandur Road, Astore Valley Road, Shounter Tunnel Feasibility, Babusar and Tunnel Feasibility.

Moreover, one of the prospective plans for improvement land connectivity is to extend KKH to both sides of Indus River. Chief Minister has already approved a project costing 41 crores for the construction of Alternate KKH at Tattapani section, he said, adding that Raikote-Thakote Motorway project has been included in the CPEC.

Ali Taj said for Digital Connectivity, the chief minister has got 4g internet license and taken up the matter of extension of Ignite and USF jurisdiction to GB at the federal government.