CM gifts car to visually-impaired vlogger

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, honoring the heartfelt wish of visually-impaired vlogger Hafiz Muhammad Ali, presented him with a new car, here on Monday.

She gave him the car key, opened the car door herself and made him sit on the seat. She asked Muhammad Ali, “Are you happy?,” to which he replied,” I am very happy.” Muhammad Ali had expressed his desire for a car in a meeting with the CM a few weeks ago.

Hafiz Muhammad Ali expressed his happiness on getting the car and thanked the Chief Minister. He said,”Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is really like a mother, only a mother can feel that much.”

Hafiz Muhammad Ali is also a blind cricketer and a poet.

He also provides expert commentary on cricket on Google. After memorizing the Holy Quran, he mastered urdu and English languages out of his passion and dedication. He uses mobile phone with the help of Google Assistant

Visually impaired Muhammad Ali is the country's first unique vlogger, YouTuber, cricketer and commentator. His father used to work as a private driver in Karachi, and he would remain depressed due to being away from his father.

Muhammad Ali said,”I know the reality of others, that's why I am a supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) since day one.” His father Riaz Hussain, brother Kamil Abbas and friends were also with him on the occasion.