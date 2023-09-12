CM Gilgit Baltistan briefs PM Kakar about development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and apprised him of the progress on the ongoing uplift projects.

The chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the public welfare projects, particularly in education and health sectors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan.

On the occasion, the chief minister presented the traditional tunic and a cap of Gilgit Baltistan to the caretaker prime minister.