Open Menu

CM Gilgit Baltistan Briefs PM Kakar About Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CM Gilgit Baltistan briefs PM Kakar about development projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and apprised him of the progress on the ongoing uplift projects.

The chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the public welfare projects, particularly in education and health sectors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan.

On the occasion, the chief minister presented the traditional tunic and a cap of Gilgit Baltistan to the caretaker prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan Progress Media

Recent Stories

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

27 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

27 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

42 minutes ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

6 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan