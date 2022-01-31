CM Gilgit Baltistan calls on AJK PM

UrduPoint.com

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) : Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid Monday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis to discuss current situation in Kashmir.

Both of the leaders discussed in length the prevailing situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir besides matters of mutual interests including politics and government affairs during the meeting.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir while speaking on the occasion said that the process of construction and development is going on in Azad Kashmir as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said side by side launching developmental activities in the state government is taking solid steps for the liberation of occupied Kashmir which is the top priority of the government.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khurshid said that after Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, the people of Azad Kashmir have also laid the foundation of change in Azad Kashmir by expressing confidence in the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Appreciating the vision of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan said that under the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Niazi, the people of Azad Kashmir would soon feel a real change.

