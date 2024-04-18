CM Gilgit Baltistan calls on Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here in his office.

Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Rafique Jawad Malik and Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan congratulated Engr Amir Muqam on assuming charge as Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Engr Amir Muqam thanked the Chief Minister and said that he will soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan to discuss issues with people.

The minister said that the problems of people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would be resolved on priority.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Gilgit-Baltistan will not have any problem of wheat shortage and federal government will ensure its smooth supply.