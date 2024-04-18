CM Gilgit Baltistan Calls On Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here in his office.
Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Rafique Jawad Malik and Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt were also present on the occasion, said a press release.
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan congratulated Engr Amir Muqam on assuming charge as Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Engr Amir Muqam thanked the Chief Minister and said that he will soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan to discuss issues with people.
The minister said that the problems of people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would be resolved on priority.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Gilgit-Baltistan will not have any problem of wheat shortage and federal government will ensure its smooth supply.
Recent Stories
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation
Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta
Progress of development schemes reviewed
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation15 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs18 minutes ago
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed39 minutes ago
-
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns39 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza39 minutes ago
-
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident39 minutes ago
-
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad39 minutes ago
-
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail58 minutes ago
-
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations58 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s book on 21 April58 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates58 minutes ago
-
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized1 hour ago