CM Gilgit-Baltistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Qalat, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CM Gilgit-Baltistan condemns Terrorist Attack in Qalat, Balochistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Qalat, Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of 18 army personnel.

He stated that anti-state elements aim to destabilize Pakistan, but the people of Pakistan stand firmly with the armed forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the nefarious intentions of these enemies will be thwarted, and terrorism will be eradicated from the country.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, calling them the true heroes of the nation, and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter.

