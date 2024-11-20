CM Gilgit-Baltistan Strongly Condemns Banu Terrorist Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan strongly condemned Banu terrorist attack on armed forces and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 soldiers
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan strongly condemned Banu terrorist attack on armed forces and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 soldiers.
Paying tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the nation, the Chief Minister stated that the entire nation salutes those who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the mother-land.
He emphasized that the nation remains united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism completely. The Chief Minister also prayed for the highest ranks in the afterlife for the martyred soldiers.
