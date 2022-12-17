CM gives approval to install 500 solar water pumps in 13 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A decision has been made to install solar water pumps in Barani (Rain-fed) areas of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday presided over a meeting which reviewed the implementation on solar water pump programme.

The CM had given approval to install 500 solar water pumps in 13 districts of the province.

The chief minister said that installation of the pumps would ensure availability of water to 2270 acres of land.

A single or ten different farmers collectively could get a solar water pump installed, he added.

He said solar pumps would provide water to small and far flung villages as well, adding thatpumps would be installed in other districts as well.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other relevant officers attended the meeting.