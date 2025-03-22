Open Menu

CM Gives Eid Gifts To Special Children

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

CM gives Eid gifts to special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a special Eid initiative to share the joy of the festive occasion with special children across the province.

The CM directed Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Special Education Sania Ashiq to personally oversee the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Eid Gift Campaign for Special Children.

As part of the campaign, SACM Sania Ashiq Saturday visited several special education institutions, including Government Degree College for Special Education (Johar Town), Government Shadab Institute of Special Education, and Government Degree College for Special Education (Nishtar Town). She distributed Eid gifts and greeting cards to the students on behalf of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, Sania Ashiq personally visited classrooms, handing out gifts and reading a special Eid Mubarak message from CM Maryam Nawaz. She stated, “Eid gifts are being distributed to special students in all districts of Punjab.” She further vowed that the initiative aims to reach 40,000 special children before the Eid holidays.

The children expressed their joy upon receiving the gifts, thanking CM Maryam Nawaz in their own heartfelt way.

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “It is a great joy to see special children happy.” She also announced that new and innovative projects for special children would soon be introduced in Punjab.

On this occasion, SACM Sania Ashiq also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Special Education College.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

60 minutes ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

14 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan