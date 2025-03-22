CM Gives Eid Gifts To Special Children
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a special Eid initiative to share the joy of the festive occasion with special children across the province.
The CM directed Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Special Education Sania Ashiq to personally oversee the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Eid Gift Campaign for Special Children.
As part of the campaign, SACM Sania Ashiq Saturday visited several special education institutions, including Government Degree College for Special Education (Johar Town), Government Shadab Institute of Special Education, and Government Degree College for Special Education (Nishtar Town). She distributed Eid gifts and greeting cards to the students on behalf of CM Maryam Nawaz.
Following the Chief Minister’s directive, Sania Ashiq personally visited classrooms, handing out gifts and reading a special Eid Mubarak message from CM Maryam Nawaz. She stated, “Eid gifts are being distributed to special students in all districts of Punjab.” She further vowed that the initiative aims to reach 40,000 special children before the Eid holidays.
The children expressed their joy upon receiving the gifts, thanking CM Maryam Nawaz in their own heartfelt way.
CM Maryam Nawaz said, “It is a great joy to see special children happy.” She also announced that new and innovative projects for special children would soon be introduced in Punjab.
On this occasion, SACM Sania Ashiq also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Special Education College.
