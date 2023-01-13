UrduPoint.com

CM Gives Rs 100m Grant Cheque To SCBA Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

CM gives Rs 100m grant cheque to SCBA delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presented a Rs100 million cheque to Abid Zuberi, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA), at his office.

The CM said that welfare of the legal fraternity had always been a priority of his government. The role of lawyer community was important in provision of justice, he added.

The chief minister said that his doors were always open on the legal fraternity. The government considers the lawyer community as an important organ of society and more steps would also be taken for their welfare, the CM added.

Abid Zuberi appreciated the Punjab chief minister, saying that work was being done in a real sense for welfare of lawyers by the government. The respect and honour given by Parvez Elahi-led government was unprecedented, he added.

Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk, Advocate General Ahmad Awais, Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, law secretary, senior advocate Jahangir Jhojha, secretary SCBA official Muqtadar Shabbir, member Mohsin Baig, Saim Chaudhry, Hassaan Niazi advocate, and lawyers were also present.

