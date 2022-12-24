CM gives Rs 1.5 million to Sajid Sadpara for 'K2 Clean Up' campaign

Famous high-altitude mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Famous high-altitude mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office on Saturday.

CM handed over a cheque worth rupees 1.5 million to Sajid Ali Sadpara for "K2 Clean Up" campaign.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the CM remarked that the efforts of Sajid Ali Sadpara for "K2 Clean Up" campaign were praiseworthy, saying that it was necessary to clean up mountains along with cities, villages, streets and towns. He maintained that the Punjab government fully supports "K2 Clean Up" campaign and the campaign would also prove to be beneficial in promoting tourism.

CM complimented Sajid Ali Sadpara for being a brave son of Pakistan who achieved a remarkable milestone by conquering K2 mountain without oxygen. He vowed to continue to encourage the youth like Sajid Ali Sadpara in future as well.

Sajid Ali Sadpara thanked the chief minister on extending commendable cooperation for "K2 Clean Up" campaign and remarked that CM won their hearts by generously providing funds for the campaign.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and DG sports board Punjab were also present on the occasion.