CM Gives Rs 2.5 Mln Cheque To Paralympics Gold Medalist

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave away cheque of Rs 2.5 million to gold medalist of Tokyo Paralympics games in discus throw Haider Ali here.

During the meeting with Haider Ali, the chief minister said that the government would continue its support to talented players in the province as sports centers at tehsil level would provide opportunities to players to demonstrate their talent.

Provincial Sports Minister Taimoor Ali Bhatti, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Sports, DG sports and others were also present.

