CM Gives Rs 2.5m Cheque To Ibtisam Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ehali on Friday met Ibtisam Hasan, who had attempted to overpower the accused who shot at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his party's long march in Wazirabad

The chief minister praised the bravery of Ibtisam and presented him a cheque of Rs 2.5 million, said a handout issued here.

The CM said that Ibtisam is the hero of the nation and his bravery could never be compensated in financial means. "The nation salutes your courage," he told Ibtisam Hasan. "You have achieved a great feat by catching the accused and we are proud of a brave young man like you," he said. He added that his (Ibtisam) timely action saved a major accident.

Nasir Mehmood, the uncle of Ibtisam Hasan, was also present.

