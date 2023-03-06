UrduPoint.com

CM, Governor Balochistan Condemn Attack On BC Personnel

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday condemned the grisly attack on personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary.

At least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and thirteen wounded in apparently suicide attack on the law enforcement agencies in an area bordering Sibi and Kachi districts.

In their separate messages, the CM and Governor expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to bring the culprits to task.

"Those who died are our real heroes," they said, adding that elements behind this gruesome attack want to destabilize Balochistan and keep it backward. " Anti-peace elements would not succeed in their nefarious design," They also prayed to Allah for granting a higher place to the martyred and courage to the bereaved family members.

