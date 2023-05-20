CM, Governor Balochistan condemns Zarghoon check post attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Saturday condemned the grisly attack on the armed forces check post in Balochistan Three soldiers embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire in the Marget area of Balochistan on Saturday morning.

In their separate messages, the CM and Governor expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"Those who died are our real heroes," they said, adding that elements behind this gruesome attack want to destabilize Balochistan and keep it backwards.

"Anti-peace elements would not succeed in their nefarious design." They also prayed to Allah for granting a higher place to the martyred and courage to the bereaved family members.