CM, Governor Balochistan Slammed IIOJK Siege

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

CM, Governor Balochistan slammed IIOJK siege

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Governor Balochistan Justice Retired Amanullah Yasinzai on Wednesday denounced the armed siege of the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) terming the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A as unconstitutional and illegal steps taken by the Indian government.

" Narendra Modi- led Fascist government of the India has deprived the innocent Kashmiris of their constitutional right," Abrogation of the Article 370 and 35- A tantamount to the denial of United Nations resolution and Charter," they said during a meeting held at Governor House here.

Expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris, they hoped that yearlong strive of the besieged Kashmiris would not go in vain and must lead them towards destiny of their right of self-determination,"Both discussed the overall steps taken by the incumbent government for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

" Balochistan government stands by their Kashmiri brethren for their just right," they agreed and deliberated on the possible role of the provincial government in this connection.

Governor and Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the mass participation in the protest rallies and other gatherings held in solidarity with the people of IIOJK and in connection with the Youm-e- Istehsal.

