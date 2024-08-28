CM, Governor Balochistan urged to establish Information Commission

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has once again called on the Government of Balochistan to take immediate action to establish the Balochistan Information Commission, as mandated by the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has once again called on the Government of Balochistan to take immediate action to establish the Balochistan Information Commission, as mandated by the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021.

Despite repeated letters to various authorities, including the Chief Minister, Governor, and key legislative officials, no progress has been made in appointing the members of the Commission, a delay that undermines the fundamental right to information and violates the law, a news release said.

The latest letters were sent to Governor of Balochistan, Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and other officials urging them to facilitate the establishment of the Commission. This follows several earlier communications, including letters dated March 12, May 07, June 07, and August 01, 2024, addressed to Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan. These letters highlighted the provincial government's failure to appoint Commission members within the legally mandated period of 120 days from the commencement of the Act.

Access to information is not just a legal right; it is a pillar of democratic governance," said Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI. "The ongoing delay in establishing the Balochistan Information Commission not only violates the Balochistan Right to Information Act but also deprives citizens of their right to hold the government accountable.

This negligence is regrettable, and we urge the provincial government to fulfill its legal obligations without further delay."

The Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021 was designed to promote transparency and accountability within government institutions by providing citizens with the right to access public information. However, the absence of an Information Commission has severely hampered the implementation of this law, effectively rendering it toothless.

CPDI has also written to the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and the Secretary of the Law Department, urging them to use their good offices to ensure that the Balochistan Information Commission is established promptly. The letters emphasize that the lack of progress in this matter continues to hinder the promotion of transparency and good governance in the province.

CPDI remains committed to advocating for the enforcement of right-to-information laws across Pakistan and will continue to press for the establishment of the Balochistan Information Commission until the law is fully implemented.