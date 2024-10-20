CM, Governor Balochsitan grieved over minority minister demise

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Governor Balochsitan Shaikh Jajjar Khan Mandokhail have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Balochistan MPA Patrick Saint Masih.

In their separate condolence messages, they said that with the demise of Patrick Saint Masih, the province has lost a sincere and dedicated public representative.

His services will always be remembered they said extending their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

APP/ask