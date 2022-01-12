(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday agreed to intensify the ongoing measures for the development and prosperity of people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday agreed to intensify the ongoing measures for the development and prosperity of people of the province.

During a meeting at the Governor's House, both termed opposition parties' obstacles to hinder economic development as undemocratic and added that the government will complete its constitutional term led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Ch Sarwar advised the political opponents to avoid point-scoring on every issue.

March 2022 and March 2023 would also pass but the government would prevail, he said and added that Opposition must give priority to national interests.

He appreciated the efforts of CM Usman Buzdar in providing insaaf cards in the province.

He said the purpose of every project including the sehat insaaf card was to provide relief to the people.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar enunciated that the agenda of opposition was to protect its personal agendas. The opposition had lost its repute and the people were with PM Imran Khan, he noted.

The dream of elections before 2023 would not be fulfilled and the government would continueto counter negative politics with public service, he added.