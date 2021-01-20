CM, Governor visit Harappa, Chichawatni, announce development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday visited Harappa and announced a Rs 2 billion development package for it.

Half of the amount would be used for roads repair while Rs 500 million would be used for water supply and sewerage improvement. Similarly, Rs 500 million would be spent on construction of overhead bridge/underpass at railway crossing, said a handout issued here.

The CM further announced to develop 2000 villages, including that of Sahiwal, as model villages, adding that Sahiwal teaching hospital would be made functional soon.

Cardiology institute would be constructed in Sahiwal and expressway would be constructed for Sahiwal from Samundri Interchange to facilitate different districts, he announced.

The CM affirmed that a programme had been devised to give universal health coverage to every citizen, adding that Sahiwal and DG Khan division were included in the first phase as PM Imran Khan would soon launch this programme in Sahiwal. Similarly, the wastewater treatment plant would be inaugurated in Sahiwal soon, he said. As many as 10,000 policemen were being recruited along with the provision of 650 new vehicles, he added.

The CM emphasized that the government had no problem or threat from the opposition and advised it to shun doing anything against national interest. An 18 billion rupees development package had been announced for Sahiwal through Punjab intermediate cities improvement investment programme and development work would be done. No area would be deprived of the fruits of development as development was the right of every citizen which would be given to every city, he added.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in his address stated that the government wanted to introduce a judicious system of justice and development on the pattern of the state of Madina. He thanked the CM for construction of Harappa road and vowed to develop Harappa.

The development journey would be continued while the opposition may act according to its sweet will, he added. The PTI would not allow anybody to interrupt the journey of development and public problems will be solved, he added.

Advisor Asif Mahmood said that tourists van project would be started soon and the family site would be developed as well.

Former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz thanked the CM for taking interest in the development of Harappa and Chichawatni.

Earlier, CM Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was given briefing about Harappa Museum in which they were told that 5000 antiquities, out of 25000 items, had been put on display. Both also visited different sections of the museum.

The CM asserted that the protection of Harappa antiquities would be ensured and a new exhibition gallery would be constructed along with the completion of the ongoing auditorium project which would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 million. The government would protect the historical heritage as Rs 1 billion worth local government funds would be provided for Harappa and NA-148, he added.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar assured to take every step for the promotion of tourism along with the solution of local problems on a priority basis.

The CM took a round of THQ Hospital during Chichawatni visit to take stock of the situation.

He gave his mobile number to a child patient for contact in case of any difficulty.

He announced to upgrade the hospital with an amount of Rs 300 million to provide a trauma centre along with up-gradation of emergency services.

CM Usman Buzdar announced a Rs 2 billion development package for Chichawatni while addressing a gathering of notables at the residence of PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Local government schemes would be completed with a cost of Rs 410 million, Rs 150 million would be spent on the expansion of rural roads and Rs100 million will be spent on community development programmes, he announced.

A total of 17 development projects would be completed, he added. Tehsil sports complex would be established with a cost of Rs 34 million and sports ground would be established on 4 acres of state land with a cost of Rs 22 million, he said.

Rs 50 million had been earmarked for a wildlife park and Kotla Adeeb Shaheed road would be completed with a cost of Rs 35 million, he added.

CM Buzdar said an amount of 184 million rupees was earmarked for repair of Chichawatni roads and 10 solid roads' construction projects would be completed with a cost of 188 million rupees.

He also announced to start BS classes in boys and girls colleges of Chichawatni and further announced to review the establishment of a university in Chichawatni.

The CM also announced to construct a road for 90-morr bypass, adding that Sahiwal and Chichawatni would be linked with motorway and it was also planned to link Chichawatni with Layyah through motorway and then Taunsa through Indus Highway.

He said the development plan had been devised for 36 districts and regretted that the development process was limited to some districts in the past.

The PTI government had extended the development journey to backward areas, he said and announced that a province-wise universal health coverage programme would be launched, adding that it was being started from Sahiwal and DG Khan in the first phase. He said every citizen would be able to enjoy a free treatment from a government or private hospital included in the panel. PM Imran Khan would soon visit Sahiwal and the mega package would be announced, he said.

The CM said that a comprehensive development programme was in the offing for Sahiwal costing Rs 18 billion rupees. THQ hospital Sahiwal would be upgraded, institute of cardiology would be developed and Sahiwal industrial estate would be taken up, he added.

He said THQ Hospital Chichawatni would be upgraded as it was not enough for a population of 1.1 million. Trauma centre would also be developed, he added. The CM said that 13 special economic zones had been approved in the province and notification of 7 had been issued which would provide job opportunities.

He said Rai Hassan Nawaz and Syed Sumsam Bukhari were good advocates of the area who did not lose the case. Genuine demands had been accepted as people of the area had always firmly stood with the party, he added.

Not a single scandal had surfaced in 2.5 years as the government had performed very honestly and development work was being done for the first time in backward areas, he further said.