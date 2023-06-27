CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday approved a two-month special amnesty for convicted prisoners of Balochistan jails and judicial lock-up prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

However, the relaxation in the period of imprisonment would not be applicable to prisoners involved in serious crimes.

The written instructions have been issued by the Chief Minister to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs toimplement order.