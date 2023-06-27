Open Menu

CM Grants 2 Months Amnesty To Prisoners On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:26 PM

CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday approved a two-month special amnesty for convicted prisoners of Balochistan jails and judicial lock-up prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday approved a two-month special amnesty for convicted prisoners of Balochistan jails and judicial lock-up prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

However, the relaxation in the period of imprisonment would not be applicable to prisoners involved in serious crimes.

The written instructions have been issued by the Chief Minister to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs toimplement order.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for ..

Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for China Aggression - Haley

7 minutes ago
 Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missil ..

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, ..

Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

6 minutes ago
 Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

18 minutes ago
UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

18 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

18 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

18 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

18 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

13 minutes ago
 US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan