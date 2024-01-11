Open Menu

CM Grants Rs133.5 Million To 28 Bar Associations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar in a meeting held here on Thursday with leaders of 28 Bar Associations, issued a grant of Rs. 133.5 million after listening to their issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar in a meeting held here on Thursday with leaders of 28 Bar Associations, issued a grant of Rs. 133.5 million after listening to their issues.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Law Minister Omar Soomro, Information Minister Ahmad Shah, Special Assistant to CM Advocate Moiz Baig, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch and elected representatives of various high court and district bar associations.

At the outset, the CM welcomed the elected representatives of the high court and district bar associations and appreciated the role of lawyers in the supremacy of law and constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that main function and purpose of the Caretaker government were to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and for this, we have made all necessary arrangements to achieve the objectives.

The CM said that being lawyers we must have good interactions and liaisons with other segment of the society, especially legislators.

He added that lawyers must keep a close eye on society and extend their full support to the marginalised segment of society.

The CM handed over cheques of Rs.10 million each to High Court Bar Associations of Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkano, Rs. 20 million to Karachi Bar Association, Rs. 10 million each to District Bar Association Hyderabad and Sukkur, Rs 7.5 million to Malir, Rs. 5 million each to Nawabshah and Khairpur, Rs. 4 million Shikarpur, Rs. 2 million each to Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Ghotki, Mithi, Sanghar, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shahdadkot, Sujawal and Naushahro Feroze, Rs. 3 million to Thatta and One million rupee each to Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, and Tando Allahyar district bars.

The CM also gave an amount of Rs 2 million cheque to Taluka Bar Association Bhirya of District Naushahro Feroze.

On the occasion, the office bearers of the associations thanked to the chief minister for his support and cooperation with the lawyers community and for taking his interest in resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Information Minister Lawyers Law Minister Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Malir Sujawal All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Speakers urge political parties to adopt long term ..

Speakers urge political parties to adopt long term planning for sustainable econ ..

6 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend World Economic Forum in Switzer ..

PM Kakar to attend World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Jan 15-19

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign various hajj related agreements

Pakistan, KSA sign various hajj related agreements

8 minutes ago
 PITB concludes 3-day training for PSP officers of ..

PITB concludes 3-day training for PSP officers of 50th Common Police Service

26 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf wants Arbab Niaz Stadium control

Zaka Ashraf wants Arbab Niaz Stadium control

38 minutes ago
 CDA fetches more than Rs 11 blns in two days aucti ..

CDA fetches more than Rs 11 blns in two days auction

37 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Naveed Kamal's ..

Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Naveed Kamal's son

37 minutes ago
 Minister for completion of digitization process at ..

Minister for completion of digitization process at the earliest

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Profe ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sin ..

57 minutes ago
 Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

1 hour ago
 355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

1 hour ago
 Global health summit concludes with commitment to ..

Global health summit concludes with commitment to unified response, collaborativ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan