CM Greats Hindu Community On Holi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM greats Hindu community on Holi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has greeted the Hindu community on Holi and said that the festival of joy and happiness, which promotes brotherhood, unity and affection. Sharing each other's joys will spread the message of brotherhood, love and peace.

He said that all minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and protection and they enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

People of all religions including Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Parsis are citizens of this country.

The Hindu community of Pakistan has played a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country. The Hindu community in Pakistan is respectable to us.

He said that minorities have been included in the mainstream by providing them equal opportunities of progress and development. "We should spread the message of brotherhood, tolerance and peace by sharing each other's joys and happiness," he added.

