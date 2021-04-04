CM greets Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday greeted the Christian community on Easter and cut a cake in the ceremony held at Chief Minister's Office, 90 SQA.

MPA Haroon Imran Gill, Pastor Raheel Jan Gill and others attended the function.

The Chief Minister and others prayed for the solidarity of the country and the nation.

Usman Buzdar said that Easter promotes the message of love and brotherhood.

He said that he was glad to participate in this function. "We equally share the joys of the Christian community and will stand beside them in their time of trial" said Usman Buzdar.

He said keeping in view the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distance was necessary.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretaries and other officials were also present on this occasion.