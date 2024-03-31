CM greets Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community

on Easter and said the festival of Easter is a day of sharing happiness.

In her message, the CM said that Easter teaches values of compassion,

forgiveness and love for all.

Christians are a peace-loving and respectable community, she said and added

that their role was commendable for the development of Pakistan since its inception.

Pakistan was a homeland of all of us regardless of race, religion, caste and creed,

she mentioned.

The chief minister said the festival of Easter would promote spirit of harmony and

humanity in the society. She prayed for the Christian brethren by saying, “May Easter

bring you happiness, peace and prosperity.”