Open Menu

CM Greets Christian Community On Easter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CM greets Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community

on Easter and said the festival of Easter is a day of sharing happiness.

In her message, the CM said that Easter teaches values of compassion,

forgiveness and love for all.

Christians are a peace-loving and respectable community, she said and added

that their role was commendable for the development of Pakistan since its inception.

Pakistan was a homeland of all of us regardless of race, religion, caste and creed,

she mentioned.

The chief minister said the festival of Easter would promote spirit of harmony and

humanity in the society. She prayed for the Christian brethren by saying, “May Easter

bring you happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Christian All Race Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

15 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

15 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

15 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

16 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

16 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

16 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan