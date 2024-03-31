CM Greets Christian Community On Easter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community
on Easter and said the festival of Easter is a day of sharing happiness.
In her message, the CM said that Easter teaches values of compassion,
Christians are a peace-loving and respectable community, she said and added
that their role was commendable for the development of Pakistan since its inception.
Pakistan was a homeland of all of us regardless of race, religion, caste and creed,
she mentioned.
The chief minister said the festival of Easter would promote spirit of harmony and
humanity in the society. She prayed for the Christian brethren by saying, “May Easter
bring you happiness, peace and prosperity.”
