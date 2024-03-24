CM Greets Christians On Palm Sunday
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday.
In her message, the CM expressed good wishes for the Christian community around the world, especially the Pakistani community on this occasion.
The chief minister said,”I pray for the happiness of all Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Palm Sunday.”
