CM Greets Hindu Community On Holi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi.

In her message, the CM wished happy Holi to Hindu community around the world, especially Pakistan.

Expressing her best wishes for the Hindu community on the occasion, the CM remarked that the Hindu community is playing a valuable role in the economic development of Pakistan. She said all those living in Pakistan are united, peace will illuminate through the colors of Holi.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in equality, justice and fairness. May the festival of Holi be a source of tolerance, happiness, peace and prosperity, she prayed.

