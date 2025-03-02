CM Greets Muslims On Start Of Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of Ramazan.
In her message on Sunday, the CM expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the opportunity to embrace the blessings of this holy month. The CM emphasized that Ramazan teaches patience, piety, and sacrifice. It is a month of divine mercy, abundant blessings, and forgiveness, during which prayers are accepted. She also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and progress during this sacred time.
Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that, for the first time in history, the Nighaban Ramzan Package is delivering ration to millions of underprivileged families at their doorstep.
She noted that Punjab has eliminated the need for long queues for ration distribution, ensuring that state assistance reaches the needy directly.
Under the Nighaban Ramazan Package 2025, financial aid of Rs. 31 billion is being directly transferred to deserving families. Additionally, low-income households are receiving Rs. 10,000 to help them fulfill their basic needs with dignity. She mentioned that Sahulat Ramzan Bazaars have been established across Punjab, with officials assigned field duties to ensure smooth operations.
CM Maryam Nawaz urged that Ramazan is not only about worship but also about supporting those in need. She called on well-off individuals to take care of the underprivileged around them and extend a helping hand during this holy month.
Recent Stories
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food delegation explores opportunities to boost exports to China6 minutes ago
-
Farmers festival held7 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict crackdown against inflation, hoarding7 minutes ago
-
Two youths injured over old rivalry7 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police vehicle attacked near Sangjhani Interchange; officers escape unharmed17 minutes ago
-
FTO’s coordinator calls for active Pakistani participation in Saudi Vision 203017 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests four more human traffickers37 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to controlling inflation: DC37 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters, checks 43 meters37 minutes ago
-
Firing inside house in Swabi leaves one dead, there injured37 minutes ago
-
350 poultry units distributed among farmers in Lodhran37 minutes ago