CM Greets Muslims On Start Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of Ramazan.

In her message on Sunday, the CM expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the opportunity to embrace the blessings of this holy month. The CM emphasized that Ramazan teaches patience, piety, and sacrifice. It is a month of divine mercy, abundant blessings, and forgiveness, during which prayers are accepted. She also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and progress during this sacred time.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that, for the first time in history, the Nighaban Ramzan Package is delivering ration to millions of underprivileged families at their doorstep.

She noted that Punjab has eliminated the need for long queues for ration distribution, ensuring that state assistance reaches the needy directly.

Under the Nighaban Ramazan Package 2025, financial aid of Rs. 31 billion is being directly transferred to deserving families. Additionally, low-income households are receiving Rs. 10,000 to help them fulfill their basic needs with dignity. She mentioned that Sahulat Ramzan Bazaars have been established across Punjab, with officials assigned field duties to ensure smooth operations.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged that Ramazan is not only about worship but also about supporting those in need. She called on well-off individuals to take care of the underprivileged around them and extend a helping hand during this holy month.

