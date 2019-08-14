CM greets nation on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the auspicious Independence Day of Pakistan.

The chief minister greeted the nation in a flag hoisting ceremony organized at Hazoori Bagh here on Wednesday.

The Independence Day was a thanks-giving day and was also a day to reiterate our firm commitment and resolve, he said. "We express our profound gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing us with countless bounties and also with all kinds of blessings in abundance," he said.

The chief minister said the Independence Day was of profound importance in this respect that the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir had reached its utmost level and by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government had proved its indelible obduracy.

"We attribute our Independence Day to the everlasting and exemplary freedom struggle of our oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters today," he said and added that Kashmir could not become complete without Pakistan and Pakistan was also part and parcel of Kashmir.

"I repeat the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on this occasion that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan" and "No power of this world can separate Kashmir from Pakistan." The enthusiasm and fervour displayed during Pakistan Movement was inevitably required in order to achieve independence of occupied Kashmir, he said.

The chief minister said the whole nation was passing through similar phase of trials and tribulations after 1947. "We will have to unite once again by overlooking our personal differences today. We will have to bear in mind such conditions which are mandatory on us to repay to our dear homeland along with celebrating Independence Day. We will have to become good citizens and good Pakistanis and for achieving this objective we have to abide by all the laws and rules of the land," he added.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty seven decades had passed since Pakistan came into existence and the nation was treading on its path of progress and prosperity smoothly.

"Officers and jawans of our army are standing steadfast like a solid rock and are guarding the frontiers of the country with utmost bravery. Officers and jawans of our police force are also winning laurels in the war against terrorism and apprehending the terrorists and criminals with courage," he mentioned.

Buzdar said he also pays glowing tributes to the great efforts and exemplary sacrifices of Pakistan army on this historic occasion of Independence Day. Pakistan army besides performing their duties of guarding the sacred homeland have also got their Names written with golden words in the pages of history by laying down great sacrifices and losing their precious lives for the sake of country, he added.

He said the government of Pakistan and its people would continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people at every forum and on every front.

In order to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, the green flag of Pakistan along with the flag of Kashmir were also being hoisted on this occasion.

"I appeal to the people of Punjab that they should participate with full enthusiasm in the black day to be observed tomorrow so as to express their profound love with their Kashmiri people and tell the world that Kashmir was Part of Pakistan yesterday and will continue to remain part and parcel today also. We were siding with the Kashmiri people yesterday, part of them today and will continue to support them in future also," he underlined.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar while addressing the Independence Day ceremony said we want to bring the system of equality in accordance with the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India should stop its ugly practice of committing genocide of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir, he said, adding the butcher of Gujrat Narendar Modi had also become murderer of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir.

"We express our firm resolve to provide assistance to the innocent Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom on the eve of the Independence Day," he added. Administrator LMC/Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi while presenting his welcome address, greeted the distinguished guests on behalf of the people of Lahore. Provincial Ministers, Assembly Members, Consul General of Iran and China, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, high ranking civil and military officers, students and a large number of citizens also participated in the ceremony.