UrduPoint.com

CM Greets Nation On Successful PSL 7 Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

CM greets nation on successful PSL 7 event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation on successful holding of PSL 7 event and also thanked the foreign players for their participation.

In a statement here on Monday, the CM appreciated the efforts of line departments, adding that cricket fans enjoyed the sports event in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere.

This event has given a strong message to the world that Pakistan was a peacefulcountry and it was sanguine that the PSL 7 had fully rejuvenated the nation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister World Sports Punjab Pakistan Super League Event Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

46 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

47 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

55 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>