CM greets nation on successful PSL 7 event

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation on successful holding of PSL 7 event and also thanked the foreign players for their participation.

In a statement here on Monday, the CM appreciated the efforts of line departments, adding that cricket fans enjoyed the sports event in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere.

This event has given a strong message to the world that Pakistan was a peacefulcountry and it was sanguine that the PSL 7 had fully rejuvenated the nation, he added.