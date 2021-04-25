UrduPoint.com
CM Greets Pak Cricket Team For Winning T20 Series

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM greets Pak cricket team for winning T20 series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has greeted national cricket team for winning third T20 match and series against Zimbabwe.

The chief minister in a statement said that Pakistani players by exhibiting outstanding performance have won the hearts of the people.

He added that credit of today's victory goes to the outstanding bowling, batting and fielding of the national players.

Spectators of the cricket enjoys the performance of the national players,he said. Today's success in the match was the result of teamwork and hardworking of the players, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

