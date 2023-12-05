Open Menu

CM Greets Women Cricket Team For Victory Against New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

CM greets women cricket team for victory against New Zealand

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends hearty congratulations to the Pakistan women cricket team for their triumphant T20 series win against New Zealand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends hearty congratulations to the Pakistan women cricket team for their triumphant T20 series win against New Zealand.

Commending the historic achievement, the chief minister lauded the women players for their exceptional performance, noting that they had etched their Names in history by defeating a formidable team like New Zealand on their home ground. He said, "I believe that with a strong team, positive results always follow."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister Punjab Women New Zealand

Recent Stories

Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

5 minutes ago
 Four drug peddlers netted

Four drug peddlers netted

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

5 minutes ago
 West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settle ..

West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings

4 minutes ago
 CM takes swift action to address hospitals infrast ..

CM takes swift action to address hospitals infrastructure issues

5 minutes ago
 UAD celebrates World Soil Day

UAD celebrates World Soil Day

8 minutes ago
Pakistan, Korea sing agreement for constructing ae ..

Pakistan, Korea sing agreement for constructing aeroponic green house, artificia ..

4 minutes ago
 Administration to help persons with disabilities

Administration to help persons with disabilities

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugura ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates swimming pool

5 minutes ago
 PM Inspection Commission stresses completion of PI ..

PM Inspection Commission stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 20

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 25 kg drugs in six operations

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs in six operations

5 minutes ago
 Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan