CM greets women cricket team for victory against New Zealand

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends hearty congratulations to the Pakistan women cricket team for their triumphant T20 series win against New Zealand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends hearty congratulations to the Pakistan women cricket team for their triumphant T20 series win against New Zealand.

Commending the historic achievement, the chief minister lauded the women players for their exceptional performance, noting that they had etched their Names in history by defeating a formidable team like New Zealand on their home ground. He said, "I believe that with a strong team, positive results always follow."