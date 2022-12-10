UrduPoint.com

CM Grievances Cell Chairman Opens Business Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Political Assistant and Grievances Cell Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan inaugurated a business centre here on Saturday.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had provided a lot of relief to the businesspeople from the first day of his assuming his office. All restrictions imposed by the imported government across the province had been lifted by the Punjab chief minister to provide relief to the entrepreneurs, he added.

He said that according to Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, politics is the name of public service.

He always thought about people of Punjab and his every step was aimed at betterment of people.

Zubair Ahmed Khan said that grievances cells in all districts were engaged in public service in their respective areas. Complaints received from the public are being addressed swiftly, he added. The complaints were being resolved within a given time-frame. He said that strict inspection of hospitals and government institutions was being done in every district, so that maximum relief could be provided to people.

More Stories From Pakistan

