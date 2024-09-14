CM Grieved At 2 Cops Death
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two policemen after being hit by a bus in Gujrat.
The chief minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
She directed the authorities concerned to investigate the incident and take strict action against the responsible.
