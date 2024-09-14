Open Menu

CM Grieved At 2 Cops Death

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

CM grieved at 2 cops death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two policemen after being hit by a bus in Gujrat.

The chief minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

She directed the authorities concerned to investigate the incident and take strict action against the responsible.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Gujrat

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 hour ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 hour ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

6 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

14 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

14 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

16 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

19 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

20 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

20 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan