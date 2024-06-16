LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four people by drowning in a sewer in a village near Vehari.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

In response to the incident, CM Maryam Nawaz also sought a detailed report from the commissioner Multan in the matter.