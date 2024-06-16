Open Menu

CM Grieved At 4 People's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM grieved at 4 people's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four people by drowning in a sewer in a village near Vehari.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

In response to the incident, CM Maryam Nawaz also sought a detailed report from the commissioner Multan in the matter.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Vehari Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

16 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

16 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

16 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

16 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

16 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

16 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

16 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan